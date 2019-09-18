Pittsburgh DA won't prosecute Patriots WR Antonio Brown due to statute

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Allegheny County (Penn.) District Attorney's Office won't prosecute New England Patriots star wide receiver Antonio Brown due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Pittsburgh-area law enforcement looked into a 2017 sexual assault allegation against Brown. League sources told ESPN that a detective contacted Britney Taylor's lawyer after her lawsuit against Brown became public last week, but since the allegation that the wideout exposed himself and kissed her without consent is more than two years old, an investigation won't be conducted.

"Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown," the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit."

In a lawsuit filed last week by Taylor in the Southern District of Florida, she accused Brown of sexual assault on three separate occasions. Brown has denied the allegations.

Taylor's lawsuit says two of the incidents occurred in June 2017 and another in May 2018. One of the alleged 2017 incidents occurred in Pittsburgh, where Brown played for the Steelers for nine seasons. The other allegations, which included rape, took place in Florida.

The NFL is investigating the matter and has interviewed Taylor, according to ESPN. It remains unclear when or if Brown will interview with the league.