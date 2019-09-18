New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) had 56 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in his first game with the team Sunday in Miami. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 18 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star Tom Brady said he doesn't make the decisions about suspending players when asked about Antonio Brown being allowed to play in a Week 2 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady made the comment after the Patriots' 43-0 victory Sunday in Miami. He connected well with Brown early, resulting in the wide receiver's first touchdown of the 2019 season.

The Patriots had agreed to a deal with Brown hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7.

Brown's tumultuous tenure with the Raiders included a bout with frostbite, multiple football helmet grievances, fines from the team and a heated confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown was accused of rape a day after he signed with the Patriots. The accusation was part of a civil lawsuit filed in Florida, accusing him of sexual assault in three separate incidents. The NFL star has denied the allegations. Brown's accuser met with the NFL Monday. League sources told the Boston Globe and CNN the meeting lasted 10 hours.

Brown was accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman, according to a Sports Illustrated report published Monday. His lawyer denied those allegations.

The NFL could have decided to place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list before Sunday's game, but didn't. Being on the list means the player still is paid while he is on the active roster, but his roster spot doesn't count against the team's 53-man limit.

RELATED Antonio Brown catches TD in first game with Patriots

Players on the list are not allowed to practice or attend games, but they are allowed to attend meetings, work out and receive treatment.

Only commissioner Roger Goodell has the authority to place a player on the list. There is no precedent for a player being added to the list for a civil case with no criminal investigation taking place. The NFL also could choose to suspend Brown under the personal conduct policy, which does not require a criminal charge or conviction.

"I don't make any of those decisions," Brady said after Sunday's win. "I just show up and play and do my job."

RELATED Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of rape in Florida

Sources told NFL Network Wednesday there is no update on Brown's playing status with the Patriots. He remains eligible to play in the team's game against the New York Jets Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL typically makes player status clear before Wednesday's practice sessions.

Brady completed 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' Week 2 win. He found Brown for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Brown had a team-high 56 yards on four catches. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Brady denied they were targeting Brown early in the game, saying they were going to the open targets.

"I was just trying to find an open guy and he was snapping off some routes and did a good job," Brady said. "It was good to find him. Everyone contributed."

The NFL Network said the Patriots and NFL said they were unaware of the lawsuit before Brown came aboard. Both parties plan to investigate the allegations.

Belichick would not comment on Brown's lawsuit after the Week 2 win. Brown was not made available to the media in Miami and has yet to speak to reporters in Foxborough, Mass. He also did not meet with the media in the week leading up to the game against the Dolphins.

"We are working on the Jets now," Belichick said Monday on WEEI. ... "We are not involved with it."

"I don't think any of us had any doubts about [Brown's] skill set," Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon said. "I think it was just good for everybody to see it in an actual game.

"He continues to be who we expect him to be and that's a great wide receiver, a good football player."

The Patriots host the Jets in another AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium.