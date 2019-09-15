Antonio Brown catches TD in first game with Patriots

Antonio Brown signed with the New England Patriots Monday after being released by the Oakland Raiders. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Antonio Brown hauled in a 20-yard touchdown catch from Tom Brady in his first game with the New England Patriots on Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami Gardens.

Brown signed with the Patriots Monday after being released by the Oakland Raiders. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro had three catches for 36 yards on the Patriots' opening drive against the Miami Dolphins. He didn't register a catch on the Patriots' second drive.

The Patriots faced a 1st-and-10 on the Miami 20-yard line during his scoring sequence. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took the snap and eyed the field before tossing a pass down the left flank. The pass came in behind Brown, who turned his body and caught the ball before crossing the goal line.

Brown jumped into the stands to celebrate the 20-yard score. Brown had four catches for 56 yards in the first half. The Patriots held a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Brown, 31, is playing on a one-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots. His cousin, Marquise Brown, hauled in four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 win against the Dolphins.