Jacksonville Jaguars star CB Jalen Ramsey demands trade

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a sideline altercation with Jags head coach Doug Marrone during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville following a sideline altercation with head coach Doug Marrone.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Ramsey demanded a trade through his agent, David Mulugheta. The Jaguars have already engaged in trade talks with teams and are asking for at least one first-round draft pick in return for the two-time Pro Bowl defensive back, according to ESPN.

Ramsey and Marrone's relationship has deteriorated, according to ESPN, which could lead to a trade happening as early as this week.

During Jacksonville's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, Ramsey yelled at Marrone as he walked by him on the sideline. Moments later, players and coaches had to separate Ramsey and Marrone near the bench.

After the game, Marrone downplayed the sideline spat and said the team wasn't going to discipline Ramsey.

"Those things, they happen all the time," Marrone told reporters. "They really do. I think now they're a little bit more publicized but ever since I played there's always stuff that goes on during the course of the game.

"I know when I was a line coach they didn't see a lot of them, though, because no one was really in on them. But those things occur and it's a high-intensity profession. There's a lot of emotion that goes on."

Ramsey is also unhappy with how the Jaguars are using him on the field, according to NFL Media. Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash has had Ramsey playing more zone coverage, a huge difference from the man-to-man scheme he has shined in.

The Jaguars selected Ramsey with the fifth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The All-Pro cornerback, who wants a new contract, is in the final year of his rookie contract. The team already picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.