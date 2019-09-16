Dallas Cowboys' Taco Charlton demands release on social media

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Taco Charlton was declared inactive for the team's first two games this season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton wants out of Dallas after seeing his playing time reduced at the start of this season.

Charlton took to social media Monday and tweeted a since-deleted message in response to a tweet about why the 2017 first-round pick has been inactive for the first two weeks of the season. In the deleted post, he said "free me."

Charlton, who sought a trade this off-season, followed up the message with another tweet.

"Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again," Charlton wrote on Twitter.

League sources told NFL Media on Sunday the Cowboys have engaged in trade talks involving Charlton. The defensive lineman is guaranteed his $1.376 million base salary this season and $458,000 of his base pay next season.

The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has disappointed with the team, compiling only 46 total tackles and four sacks in two seasons with the club.

Charlton missed three games last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery in the off-season. He also underwent ankle surgery.