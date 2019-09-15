Redskins RB Adrian Peterson passes Jim Brown on all-time rushing TD list

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins veteran running back Adrian Peterson moved past Pro Football Hall of Fame tailback Jim Brown and into fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdown list Sunday.

In the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, Peterson recorded his 107th career touchdown on the ground. He now trails Walter Payton, who scored 110 rushing touchdowns in his career, for fourth on the all-time list.

Peterson's historic touchdown came from one yard out. He plowed his way through the Cowboys' defense to give the Redskins an early 7-0 lead over Dallas.

.@AdrianPeterson moves into 5th place all-time in career rushing TDs, passing @JimBrownNFL32! #DALvsWAS : FOX : NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/3PXw6g8XQj— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019

Peterson, who was a healthy inactive for the Redskins' Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, finished the game with 10 carries for 25 yards. He added two receptions for seven receiving yards.

The Cowboys defeated Washington 31-21 on Sunday. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 26-of-30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns to pace the team.