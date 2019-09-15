Fantasy football: Chargers kicker Mike Badgley out vs. Lions

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley (4) made four field goals and five extra point attempts in the preseason, but has yet to play in the 2019 regular season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley is inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a groin injury.

Badgley was limited this week at practice. Ty Long was the Chargers' kicker during their Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Long made a 40-yard field goal and converted three extra points against the Colts.

Badgley made 15 of 16 field goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra point attempts last season. He joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Miami.

The news of Badgley's inactive status means he obviously needs to be removed from your fantasy football lineup. Long was the AFC special teams player of the week in Week 1 and is a decent option for your lineup. You can drop Badgley.

The Lions host the Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.