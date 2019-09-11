Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green sheds walking boot

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green is no longer wearing his protective boot as he continues to recover from a preseason ankle injury.

Green told reporters Wednesday that he had a leg workout with Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese earlier in the day. The wideout also said he ran for about 10 minutes on Tuesday.

"We're just taking it day by day and keep working," Green said. "I'm here seven days a week getting treatment and trying to get back in running shape. ... Everything's going in a great direction."

Green underwent surgery after tearing ligaments in his ankle during the first practice of training camp. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher said he feels ahead of schedule in his rehab process.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Green haven't provided a timetable for a return.

Green, who is in the final year of his current contract, missed seven games last season due to a toe injury. He recorded 46 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns in nine games in 2018.