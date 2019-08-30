New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) had one catch for 20 yards before leaving a preseason game after landing awkwardly against the New York Giants on Thursday in Foxborough, Mass. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman raised concern when he landed awkwardly on his left hand during a preseason game, but he did not aggravate his broken thumb.

Edelman missed the start of training camp after sustaining the broken thumb in early July. He was placed on the non-football injury list.

Edelman played five snaps during the Patriots' preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday in Foxborough, Mass. He made a 20-yard catch before landing awkwardly on the hand. Edelman got up and was seen shaking the hand before meeting with trainers. He remained on the sideline for the rest of the game and never went into the locker room.

Sources told NFL Network Edelman did not re-injure the thumb and is "fine." The injury is considered minor. Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not address the injury at his postgame news conference.

Edelman, 33, had 850 yards and six scores on 74 receptions in 12 games last season. The Super Bowl LIII MVP signed a two-year extension with the Patriots in March.

The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off the 2019 regular season at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.