Fantasy football 2019: Draft kit with positional rankings, cheat sheets

Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield is my No. 2 quarterback entering the 2019 fantasy football season, trailing only reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in the preseason positional rankings. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Fantasy football season is officially here, with millions of people around the world conducting their drafts this weekend.

I have been ranking and updating those rankings for hundreds of NFL stars ahead of your fantasy football draft. Here you can access each of those positional rankings, overall rankings, cheat sheets and information on potential sleepers, such as New England Patriots running back Sony Michel.

With the uncertain statuses of Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon due to contract disputes, I have Christian McCaffrey ranked as my top overall player ahead of the 2019 fantasy football season. New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas is my top wide receiver. Philadelphia Eagles pass-catcher Zach Ertz is my top tight end. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is my top quarterback option for 2019.

I also have the Jacksonville Jaguars as my top defense/special teams unit and the Saints' Will Lutz as my top kicker.

You can print my top 200 overall player rankings below and take them to your draft for reference.

Fantasy football running back rankings 2.0: McCaffrey, Barkley new leaders

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey leads my top 100 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2019 season.

McCaffrey moves ahead of my previous top running back -- 2018 NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott -- as the Dallas Cowboys star has yet to join the team while waiting for a new contract.

McCaffrey is poised to have another huge season, especially in point-per-reception fantasy football formats. The Panthers star set the record for most catches by a running back last season, hauling in 107 receptions for 867 yards and six scores in 16 starts. He also had 1,098 yards and seven scores on the ground.

RELATED Tony Romo reveals top fantasy football running backs

Fantasy football wide receiver rankings 2.0: Hill and Boyd rise, Green falls

Michael Thomas is Drew Brees' most trusted target in the New Orleans Saints passing attack. That typically equates to stellar fantasy football statistics.

The 2018 first-team All-Pro is my No. 1 wide receiver for the 2019 fantasy football season, topping my rankings of the 100 best players at the position.

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins is my No. 2 overall wide receiver. The Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr., Green Bay Packers target Davante Adams and Atlanta Falcons veteran Julio Jones also are in my top five for the position.

Fantasy football quarterback rankings: Mahomes, Mayfield lead top 25

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tops my 2019 season fantasy football quarterback rankings.

I previously had former Indianapolis Colts gunslinger Andrew Luck as my favorite to win the league's MVP award, while also topping my fantasy football quarterback rankings, before he decided to retire. Mahomes is now back in the top spot and should have a very solid year in 2019 while throwing passes to superstars Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and others in Andy Reid's prolific offensive attack.

I have Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield one spot behind Mahomes in my rankings, followed by Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rogers and Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

Fantasy football tight end rankings: Zach Ertiz, Travis Kelce lead top 25

Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz is my top fantasy football tight end for the 2019 season.

Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher Travis Kelce is No. 2 on my list of the top 25 tight ends entering this campaign. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and Los Angeles Chargers pass-catcher Hunter Henry round out my top five at the position.

Ertz was the most-targeted tight end in the NFL last season, drawing 156 looks in 2018. The two-time Pro Bowl selection enters the 2019 season healthy, and the Eagles have added more offensive playmakers for quarterback Carson Wentz. I expect an improved running game and more speed at the wide receiver position to help Ertz underneath. This could be his first All-Pro campaign.

Fantasy football 2019: Defense and kicker rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are my top fantasy football defense/special teams units entering the 2019 season.

The Saints' Wil Lutz, Rams' Greg Zuerlein, Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker, New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski and Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker are my top fantasy football kickers.

Top 200 players overall

(Bye) - Denotes bye week; % - Denotes percentage of career player played 12 games or less in a season due to injury or suspension; $ - Denotes games vs. worst 5 defenses in fantasy points allowed vs. position in 2018; X - Denotes games vs. top 5 defenses in points allowed vs. position in 2018

Rank/Name/Position/Team/Bye/%/$/X

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (7), 0% -- $$$/XXXX

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants (11), 0% -- $$$/X

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (9), 0% -- $$$/XXX

4. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (9), 0% -- $$$/XX

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans (10), 0% -- $$/XXXXX

6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (8), 33% -- $/XX

7. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets (4), 50% -- $$$/X

8. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns (7), 60% -- $$/X

9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers (11), 0% -- $/XXX

10. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams (9), 0% -- $$$$/XXX

11. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (7), 0% -- $$$$/XX

12. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (9), 0% -- $$/XX

13. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (9), 12% -- $$$/XXX

14. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7), 0% -- $$$$$/XX

15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 0% -- $/XXXXX

16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (7), 0% -- $$$$/XXX

17. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals (12), 25% -- $$/XX

18. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (12), 33% -- $/XXX

19. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (10), 0% -- XX

20. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings (12), 0% -- $$$/X

21. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 16% -- $$$$/X

22. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions (5), 100% -- $$$/XX

23. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (12), 100% -- $/XX

24. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (10), 50% -- $$$/XXXXX

25. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys (8), 0% -- $$$/XX

26. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (7), 0 % -- $$/XXX

27. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams (9), 20% -- $$$$

28. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (12), 25% -- $$$/XXX

29. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (11), 100% -- $/XX

30. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos (11), 0% -- $$/XXX

31. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (11), 50% -- $$$$/XX

32. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings (12), 0% -- $$$/X

33. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders (6), 11% -- $$/XXXXX

34. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots (10), 0% -- $$$$/XX

35. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens (8), 50% -- $$$$$/X

36. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts (6), 50% -- $$$/XXXXX

37. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (10), 42% -- $$$/XX

38. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (4), 0% -- $/XX

39. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (11), 0% -- $$$$/X

40. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders (6), 0% -- $$$/XXX

41. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (9), 20% -- $$$/XXXX

42. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (7), 0% -- $$$$$$/XX

43. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (9), 0% -- $$$/XXX

44. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots (10), 44% -- $$/XX

45. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (11), 0% -- $$

46. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 20% -- XXXX

47. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins (5), 0% -- $/X

48. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (6), 0% -- $/X

49. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (9), 50% -- $$$$

50. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (9), 33% -- $$/XX

51. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams (9), 16% -- $$$$

52. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7), 0% -- $$$$$/XX

53. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions (5), 50% -- $$/XXX

54. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 0% -- XXX

55. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (6), 0% -- $$/XX

56. James White, RB, New England Patriots (10), 20% -- $$$$/XX

57. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears (6), 40% -- $$$/XXX

58. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (7), 0% -- $$/XXXX

59. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers (4), 25% -- $$$$/XX

60. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (10), 0% -- $/X

61. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, (12), 3% -- $/XXX

62. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants (11), 33% -- $$/XX

63. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 40% -- $/XXXXX

64. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (11), 50% -- $$/XXXXXX

65. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (9), 12.5% -- $$/XX

66. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills (6), 20% -- $$$/XX

67. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7), 0% -- $/XXXX

68. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears (6), 0% -- $/X

69. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans (10), 66% -- $$/XXXXX

70. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets (4), 0% -- XXX

71. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks (11), 0% -- $$$$/XX

72. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns (7), 0% -- $$/X

73. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots (10), 71% -- $$/XX

74. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (11), 18% -- $/XXXX

75. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (12), 0% -- $$$/XXX

76. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints (9), 0% -- $$$/XXX

77. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins (10), 100% -- $/X

78. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (10), 0% -- $/XXXXXX

79. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans (10), 50% -- $$$$/X

80. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals (12), 0% -- $$$$

81. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons (9), 0% -- $$$$/XX

82. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams (9), 0% -- $$$$/XXX

83. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (9), 5% -- $$$$/XX

84. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos (11), 0%, $$/XXX

85. Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins (5), 100% -- $/X

86. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (7), 0% -- $$$$$$/X

87. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (10), 0% -- $/X

88. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants (11), 50% -- XXXXX

89. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers (12), 33% -- $$$$$$/X

90. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (7), 0% -- $$/XXXX

91. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints (9), 10% -- $$/XX

92. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7), 50% -- $$/XX

93. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions (5), 42% -- $$/XXX

94. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins (5), 0% -- $$/XXXX

95. Carlos Hyde, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 20% -- XXXX

96. Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans (11), 50% -- $$

97. Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers (4), 100% -- $$$

98. Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers (11), 66% -- $/XXX

99. DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (10), 27% -- $$$/XX

100. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals (12), 100% -- $$$$

101. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos (10), 44% -- $/XXXXXX

102. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (10), 33% -- $/XXX

103. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (10), 50% -- $$$/XXX

104. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers (7), 0% -- $$$$$$/XX

105. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (11), 0% -- $$$$/XXXX

106. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (12), 0% -- $$$/XXX

107. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7), 25% -- $$$$/X

108. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (10), 11% -- $$/XXX

109. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears (6), 0% -- $/XX

110. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (6), 0% -- $$$/XXX

111. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills (6), 20% -- $$

112. Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (7), 50% -- $$$/XXX

113. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans (11), 15% -- $$$$$$/X

114. Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (7), 0% -- $$$$/XX

115. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams (9), 0% -- $$$$/XXXX

116. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (12), 0% -- $$/XX

117. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (7), 0% -- $$/XXX

118. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders (6), 25% -- $$/XXXXX

119. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers (11), 0% -- $/XXX

120. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (11), 0% -- $$$$/X

121. Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 0% -- XXXX

122. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (12), 0% -- $$/XX

123. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (8), 0% -- $/XX

124. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins (10), 66% -- $/X

125. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (8), 0% -- $$$/XX

126. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (6), 0% -- $$$/XX

127. Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (7), 40% -- $$/XXX

128. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts (6), 0% -- $$$$/XX

129. Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers (4), 66% -- $$$

130. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants (11), 11% -- $$/XX

131. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets (4), 25% -- XXX

132. Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (10), 28% -- $$$$$

133. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (7), 20% -- $$/XXXX

134. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers (4), 0% -- $$$$/XX

135. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (6), 0% -- $$$/XXXXX

136. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers (4), 25% -- $$$$/XX

137. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins (10), 33% -- $/X

138. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (7), 50% -- $$$$/XXX

139. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers (11), 11% -- $$/X

140. Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts (6), 0% -- $$/XX

141. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons (9), 14% -- $$$/XXX

142. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7), 0% -- $/XXXX

143. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers (11), 0% -- $/XX

144. Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders (6), 0% -- $$$/XXX

145. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (9), 33% -- $$/XX

146. Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills (6), 7% -- $$$/XX

147. Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans (10), 0% -- $$/XXXX

148. Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins (5), 40% -- $$/XXXX

149. Keke Coutee, Houston Texans (10), 100% -- $$/XXXXX

150. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots (10), 20% -- $$$$/XX

151. Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons (9), 0% -- $$$/XXXX

152. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (8), 0% -- $/XXX

153. Mitch Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (6), 0% -- $$/XX

154. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (8), 100% -- $$$$$/X

155. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints (9), 0% -- $$$/XX

156. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons (9), 0% -- $$/XXX

157. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings (12), 25% -- $$/X

158. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts (6), 16% -- $$$$/XX

159 Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans (11), 0% -- $$/XXXXXX

160. Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (12), 66% -- $$$/XXX

161. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots (10), 20% -- $$$$/XX

162. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos (10), 0% -- $/XXXXXX

163. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens (8), 0% -- $$/X

164. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (9), 50% -- $$/XX

165. Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins (10), 33% -- $$$/XX

166. Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets (4), 75% -- XXX

167. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (12), 0% -- $/XXXXX

168. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (4), 40% -- $$$$/XXX

169. Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (9), 12% -- XXXX

170. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (8), 0% -- $$$/XX

171. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins (10), 66% -- XXXX

172. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (8), 0% -- $$$$/XXX

173. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions (5), 0% -- $$/XX

174. Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions (5), 40% -- $$/XXX

175. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers (7), 16% -- $$/XX

176. Jacksonville Jaguars, D/ST (10)

177. Chicago Bears, D/ST (6)

178. New Orleans Saints, D/ST (9)

179. Los Angeles Chargers, D/ST (12)

180. Los Angeles Rams, D/ST (9)

181. Buffalo Bills, D/ST (6)

182. Minnesota Vikings, D/ST (12)

183. Denver Broncos, D/ST (10)

184. Tennessee Titans, D/ST (11)

185. Dallas Cowboys, D/ST (8)

186. New England Patriots, D/ST (10)

187. Kansas City Chiefs, D/ST (12)

188. Detroit Lions, D/ST (5)

189. Baltimore Ravens, D/ST (8)

190. Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints (9)

191. Greg Zuerlein, K, Los Angeles Rams (9)

192. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

193. Stephen Gostkowski, K, New England Patriots (10)

194. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens (8)

195. Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers (4)

196. Brett Maher, K, Dallas Cowboys (8)

197. Matt Prater, K, Detroit Lions (5)

198. Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans (10)

199. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles (10)

200. Adam Vinatieri, K, Indianapolis Colts (6)