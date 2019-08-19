Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence nearing return from PUP list

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) has yet to practice since undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is nearing a return to the field.

League sources told NFL Media and NBC Sports on Monday that Lawrence is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list and could rejoin the team soon in preparation for the regular season. He has yet to practice since undergoing off-season shoulder surgery.

Lawrence will be limited when he returns, but the Cowboys hope to have him ready before Week 1 against the New York Giants, according to NFL Media.

The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. After playing on the franchise tag in 2018, the star pass-rusher signed a five-year, $105 million contract in April.

Lawrence, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He recorded 64 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception last season.

Since entering the league in 2014, he has registered 197 combined tackles, 34 sacks and one pick in 64 career games. He tallied a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2017.