Detroit Lions activate DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison from NFI list

Former New York Giants and current Detroit Lions defensive lineman Damon Harrison was placed on the non-football injury list after reporting to the start of training camp. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions removed defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison from the active/non-football injury list.

The team announced the roster move Thursday. The Lions were taking things slow with Harrison after he missed a majority of off-season workouts due to a contract dispute.

Harrison was placed on the NFI list after he reported to the start of training camp. He skipped the team's previous off-season workouts, including the Lions' mandatory minicamp in June.

"We'll start acclimating him back into practice and getting him ready to go," Lions head coach Matt Patricia told reporters. "Just like we do with all the guys that have been out there or are coming off situations where we feel we kind of got to ease them back in, we do understand that there's a little bit of a time lapse between the guys that are in the middle of everything and guys that are coming back, so we just want to be smart altogether with that."

Harrison joined the Lions after an October trade with the New York Giants last season. He had 50 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks in 10 games with the Lions in 2018.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Harrison has 436 total tackles, nine sacks, one interception and seven passes defensed with the New York Jets, Giants and Lions.