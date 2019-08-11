Cleveland Browns sign former Dallas Cowboys TE Rico Gathers

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed former Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers, the team announced Sunday.

The Cowboys waived Gathers last week. The Browns announced that tight end Orson Charles was released in a corresponding roster move.

Dallas selected Gathers, a former Baylor basketball player, in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. His roster spot with the Cowboys was in jeopardy after 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten came out of retirement. Gathers also missed time in training camp due to an ankle injury.

If Gathers makes the Browns' 53-man roster, he will serve a one-game suspension this season. The league suspended him earlier this year for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Gathers played in 15 regular-season games (four starts) with the Cowboys last season. He recorded three receptions for 45 yards.

The Baylor product joins a Browns tight end group that consists of David Njoku, Demetrius Harris, Seth DeValve and Pharaoh Brown.