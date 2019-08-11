New York Jets K Chandler Catanzaro retires after camp struggles

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed two extra points in the New York Jets' preseason game against the New York Giants. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New York Jets veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro is retiring from the NFL after struggling in training camp and the team's preseason opener against the New York Giants.

The team announced Catanzaro's retirement Sunday. Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters that the kicker revealed his plans to retire one day after missing two extra points against the Giants.

"He came in Friday morning and told me he was done, he was retiring," Gase said. "After that, I went up and told [general manager] Joe [Douglas]. Joe got on the horn and brought in a bunch of guys and worked them out."

The Arizona Cardinals signed Catanzaro, 28, as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of Clemson. He spent three seasons with the Cardinals (2014-16) before short stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Jets (2017).

RELATED Denver Broncos RB Theo Riddick out with shoulder injury

"When I finished my career at Clemson, playing in the NFL was just a dream," Catanzaro wrote on Instagram. "After five years in the league, it's time to move on. I can't say I ever thought I would've been a kicker, but I'm thankful that kicking chose me."

The Jets hosted multiple free-agent kickers before eventually signing Taylor Bertolet. He was on the Jets' 2018 training camp roster and played for the Alliance of American Football's Salt Lake City Stallions last season.

Bertolet, 26, connected on nine of his 14 field goal attempts, including 4-of-7 from beyond 50 yards, with the Stallions. He also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, but has no regular-season experience in the NFL.