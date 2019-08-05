Dallas Cowboys cut TE Rico Gathers after three seasons

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys waived tight end Rico Gathers after a week of training camp.

The team announced the move Monday. Gathers spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys before being released.

The Cowboys selected the former Baylor University basketball player as a tight end in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Gathers didn't play a regular-season snap until last season, when he recorded three receptions for 45 yards in 15 games (four starts).

Gathers, 25, spent most of the 2016 and 2017 campaigns with the Cowboys' practice squad. He made enough improvement to reach the active roster, but an ankle injury impacted him this training camp.

Dallas has three tight ends that are expected to receive a bulk of the snaps this season. Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz are current tight ends on the training camp roster.

If another team picks up Gathers, he will have to sit out the first game of this season. The league suspended him for Week 1 due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.