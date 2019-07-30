Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier has high ankle sprain

July 30 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive end L.J. Collier suffered a high ankle sprain during Tuesday's training camp practice.

League sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that Collier is expected to miss the entire preseason due to the injury.

Collier went down during an 11-on-11 session and hobbled off the field with assistance from the training staff. The defensive lineman was carted off the practice field as trainers attended to his right ankle.

"I just saw him go down. Looked like he was in a lot of pain," Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown said. "I'm hoping he's alright. He's going to be a good player. I'm looking forward to working with him as well. Someone I think who has a lot of ability, a lot of potential. Still kind of raw in his technique, but I'm looking forward to working with him."

The Seahawks selected Collier in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He is expected to be a key piece on the team's defensive line after the six-game suspension of defensive tackle Jarran Reed and the off-season departure of Frank Clark.

Collier recorded 82 total tackles, 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for a loss during his four-year career at TCU. The Seahawks' other edge players in training camp include Barkevious Mingo, Cassius Marsh, Rasheem Green, Jacob Martin, Nazair Jones and Quinton Jefferson.

The Seahawks won't hold a practice Wednesday.