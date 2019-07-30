Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill suffers quad injury in camp

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) recorded 87 receptions last season and ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,479 receiving yards. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill had an early exit from the team's training camp practice Tuesday after suffering a quad injury.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports that Hill was carted off the field after being examined in the medical tent. The wideout sustained a bruised quad and is expected to be fine, according to ESPN.

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland hit Hill while attempting to break up a pass, according to ESPN. The receiver remained on the ground before limping to the medical tent.

Hill was stretching and bending his right leg in the tent before a golf cart picked him up and took him away from the practice field.

Hill, who was suspended from off-season practices by the Chiefs due to a child abuse investigation regarding his 4-year-old son, returned to the field Saturday. The NFL said he wouldn't be disciplined and cleared him to report to training camp.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection recorded career highs in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,479) and touchdowns (12) in 16 regular-season games last season. He added 22 carries for 151 yards and one rushing score.