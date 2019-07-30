Arizona Cardinals sign veteran LB Andre Branch

Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Andre Branch (R) spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals added to their pass-rushing depth by signing veteran outside linebacker Andre Branch to a one-year contract.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Cardinals, who released outside linebacker Matt Longacre last week, have been searching for depth behind starters Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs. Branch had a free-agent visit with the Cardinals last month in Tempe, Ariz.

Branch, 30, was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 7 in a salary-cap move. The Dolphins originally signed the defender to a three-year, $24 million contract in March 2017.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Branch in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He recorded 1.5 sacks with the Dolphins last season, his fewest since registering one in his rookie season with the Jaguars in 2012.

In seven seasons, Branch has 188 tackles, 25.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 14 passes defensed in 95 games (39 starts).

The Cardinals also activated rookie linebacker Dante Booker from the physically-unable-to-perform list Tuesday. He had been ruled out with a knee injury.