New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL during the preseason. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is recovering from a broken thumb.

Sources informed NFL Network of the injury Thursday. Edelman injured the thumb while playing catch three weeks ago. He is expected to miss a few more weeks of action, but should be ready for the regular season.

Edelman wore a small brace on the left thumb while attending his youth camp last weekend. The Patriots placed the Super Bowl LIII MVP on the non-football injury list Wednesday. He is eligible to come off the list at any time.

Edelman, 33, is entering his 10th season. The three-time Super Bowl champion missed the first four games of the 2018 season due to a suspension. Edelman had 74 catches for 850 yards and six scores in 12 games during his 2018 campaign.

He had a career-high 1,106 yards on 98 receptions in 16 games in 2016. Edelman missed the 2017 season due to an ACL tear. Patriots veterans reported to training camp Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and have their first full practice session Thursday.