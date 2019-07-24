New England Patriots signing TE Lance Kendricks to one-year contract

Former Los Angeles Rams tight end Lance Kendricks (R) spent last season with the Green Bay Packers, recording 19 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are signing veteran free-agent tight end Lance Kendricks before the team's training camp.

League sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that Kendricks agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots on Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Kendricks adds another veteran presence to the Patriots' tight end group after the retirement of star pass-catcher Rob Gronkowski this off-season. He joins 38-year-old vet Benjamin Watson, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck as players vying for roster spots at the position.

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Kendricks in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He spent six seasons with the Rams before joining the Green Bay Packers for two years.

Kendricks played in all 16 regular-season games (three starts) for the Packers last season, recording 19 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown on 25 targets. He has totaled 241 catches for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Patriots' 2019 training camp begins Thursday.