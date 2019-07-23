Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (R) was an MVP candidate in 2017, but missed five games in 2018. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz fell 93 spots in the NFL's annual list of its Top 100 players, ranking as the league's No. 96 player. The list is chosen by fellow NFL players.

Wentz ranked as the league's third-best player on the 2018 NFL Top 100. The Eagles star was an MVP candidate in 2017, when he completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but watched his season end early due to injury.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has shown a lot of promise during his three NFL seasons, but has been ravaged by injuries over his last two seasons. Wentz started 11 games in 2018 after making 13 appearances in 2017. He completed a career-high 69.6 percent of his throws for 3,074 yards, 21 scores and seven interceptions in 2018, while dealing with a broken back.

The NFL released No. 91 through No. 100 for the 2019 list on Monday. Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle was No. 100. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ranks No. 99. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is No. 98. Dallas Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones is No. 97. Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller is No. 95. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is No. 94. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is No. 93. Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey is No. 92. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is No. 91 on this year's list.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the top player on the 2018 list, followed by Antonio Brown, Wentz, Julio Jones and Le'Veon Bell. No. 90 through No. 81 on the list will be revealed at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday on NFL Network.