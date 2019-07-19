Former New York Giants offensive guard Mitch Petrus (R) played in the NFL for three seasons after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus died Thursday of a heat stroke. He was 32.

Petrus entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Giants in the 2010 NFL Draft. The Arkansas product played regular-season games for the Giants, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. He won a Super Bowl while with the Giants during the 2011 season.

"We are saddened to hear of Mitch's passing. Our thoughts go out to Mitch's family and friends," the Giants wrote in a statement.

Pulaski County Coroner Greone Hobbs told NBC News that Petrus died at 10:45 p.m. Thursday after being taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock in Arkansas.

"He was working at his family shop, outside ... and suffered heat stroke," Hobbs said. "He was drinking water but not enough electrolytes."

The 6-foot-2, 350-pound offensive lineman was a Southeastern All-Conference selection during his college career with the Razorbacks.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus," the Arkansas football program tweeted. "He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch."

Petrus is the second Giants player from the Super Bowl XLVI team to die this off-season. Former Giants backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen died July 3 after battling kidney and heart issues, in addition to an infection.