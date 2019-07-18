July 18 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield criticized New York Giants fans for not appreciating former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who joined the Browns in a trade this off-season.

"He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is," Mayfield told ESPN.

Mayfield said Beckham never had a chance to be himself in New York. Beckham played with the Giants from 2014 through 2018 and often attracted criticism for his touchdown celebrations.

Mayfield's comments come after Beckham discussed the trade with Complex magazine last month. Beckham said he could not have reached his full potential with the Giants.

"Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn't see it happening there," Beckham told the magazine. "So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit."

Beckham arrives in Cleveland with four career 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He has 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns since entering the league five years ago.

Mayfield completed 63.8 percent of his passes last year for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Cleveland is not scheduled to play the Giants this year unless the two play one another in the Super Bowl. The Browns will visit East Rutherford, N.J., to play the Giants in 2020.