July 15 (UPI) -- New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested for "an alleged domestic violence-related incident," the team announced Monday.

Moore, 22, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and aggravated assault in a domestic violence incident, according to court documents obtained by nj.com and the New York Post. He was arrested over the weekend in Linden, N.J.

Court documents say Moore choked and punched a 22-year-old victim, identified in a criminal complaint as "H.P." The victim had been in a relationship with Moore since January, according to the affidavit, and was confronted by a woman Moore told lawyers was his girlfriend when H.P. visited him at his New Jersey home.

The two women began fighting. Moore is accused of watching the confrontation before intervening and stepping on H.P.'s neck. She had visible injuries to her neck and face when she was examined at a hospital.

Moore was released by Judge Brenda Coppola Cuba following a court appearance in Union County, N.J., on Monday afternoon. His next court date is Aug. 28.

Moore's attorneys said Monday that H.P. fabricated the incident.

"The claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore's home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore's girlfriend and invent these accusations," attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement. "He will be fully cleared of all charges."

Moore was a three-year starter at Boston College. He was a sixth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFL Draft, but was cut in September.

Moore played two games for the Giants last year. He did not record any statistics.