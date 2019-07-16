Tom Brady's high-five gaffes included in 'Madden NFL 20'

New England Patriots star Tom Brady is the slowest quarterback in Madden NFL 20 . File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Tom Brady's legendary high-five blunders are a new feature on Madden NFL 20.

The football video game franchise released a clip of the New England Patriots quarterback Monday in response to Brady jokingly saying they should fix his speed rating.

Brady has the lowest speed rating of any quarterback in the game at 60 out of 100.

"Submitting new evidence to be considered for my Madden NFL 20 speed rating," Brady tweeted. "You can't photoshop a video."

Brady's video included footage of himself running in his backyard. He included special effects, with the sound of a rocket launching and smoke flying behind him as he sped supersonically.

Madden NFL 20 responded with a clip of Brady from the game. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman walked down the bench and high-fived teammates before he reached Brady. Brady held up his hand for the five, but Edelman turned away and ignored him.

Brady went two consecutive weeks of being snubbed for a high-five in 2013. He held his hand up awkwardly on the Patriots' sidelines, failing to receive one from teammates and coaches.

While Brady's gripe with his speed rating was half-hearted, several other NFL stars had issues with their ability ratings in the game.

"[Shake my head]. Do they even watch tape? No disrespect to my fellow cornerbacks but I know what I bring to the table," Steelers cornerback Joe Haden tweeted.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was one of several players to say he would not be playing Madden NFL 20 due to his ratings. New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas and Kansas City Chiefs defender Tyrann Mathieu defender Saints quarterback Drew Brees, whom they think should be rated higher.