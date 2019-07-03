July 3 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns backup quarterback David Blough is offering a fan $250 if they can win the Super Bowl on Madden NFL 20 while using him in the video game.

Blough announced his challenge Tuesday on Twitter. The Purdue product signed with the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent.

The Electronic Arts game announced NFL player ratings Monday for Madden NFL 20. Blough received an overall rating of 48 (out of 100), making him one of the worst players in the game.

"Seeing as 48 overall may be the lowest QB rating ever," Blough tweeted Tuesday. "I've got $250 for the first person who can win league MVP and the Super Bowl on (Madden 20) All-Madden mode. With me, David Blough at QB ... Good luck."

Blough's rating also includes a 55 awareness level, 75 speed, 76 agility, 58 strength and 86 accuracy.

The game tried to comfort the backup quarterback by commenting on his tweet.

Seeing as 48 overall may be the lowest QB rating ever ... I've got $250 for the first person who can win League MVP and the Super Bowl on @EAMaddenNFL All-Madden mode. With me, David Blough at QB... Good luck pic.twitter.com/xkk0C0G1xj— David Blough (@david_blough10) July 2, 2019

"Even Tom Brady started in the 50s," Madden NFL 20 tweeted.

Brady was the highest-rated quarterback on Madden NFL 19, with a 99 rating. Josh Allen (74) and Mitchell Trubisky (74) were the lowest-rated starting quarterbacks in last year's edition of the game.

Madden NFL 20 has an Aug. 2 release date on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.