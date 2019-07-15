Grady Jarrett to sign four-year contract extension with Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had a career-high six sacks last year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has agreed to sign a four-year, $68 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jarrett, 26, was given the franchise tag earlier this off-season and would have made $15.2 million this year. The agreement came before the NFL's 4 p.m. EDT deadline for players who received a team's franchise tag to sign a long-term deal.

"As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady has been a priority and we are pleased to have accomplished that today," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said.

Jarrett was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in 2015. He recorded a career-high six sacks last season and has 10 sacks the last two years.

Jarrett has recorded 179 tackles, 31 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and 14 sacks in his four NFL seasons.

"Grady is an integral part of our organization and we look forward to moving together for many years to come," Dimitroff said.

Jarrett's father, Jessie Tuggle, was a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Falcons from 1987 to 2000.