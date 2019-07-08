Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones: 'I'm not going to hold out'

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has two years left on his current contract. He is scheduled to earn $9.6 million this season and about $11.4 million next year. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones isn't worried about his contract situation this off-season and said he doesn't plan to hold out.

Last off-season, Jones sat out before getting his contract adjusted. The wideout told TMZ Sports on Monday that he trusts Falcons owner Arthur Blank's promise to reach a new contract.

"Mr. Blank gave us his word. That's golden," Jones said. "His word is that it's going to get done. There's no stress on my end; I'm not thinking about it. He makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there's a holdout or anything like that.

"I'm not going to hold out. I'm not trying to do any of that stuff, man. I'm just trying to be a professional and do what I do and bring it every year."

Jones has been searching for a new contract since last year when he sat out of summer practices. Falcons management has insisted that the franchise plans to give him a pay raise.

Blank said in March that he intends to make Jones a "Falcon for life."

Jones has two years remaining on his current contract that he signed in 2015. He is scheduled to earn $9.6 million this season and about $11.4 million next year. The Pro Bowl wideout ranks 12th among receivers in average salary per season.

Jones had 113 receptions for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection.