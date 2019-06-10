June 10 (UPI) -- Star wide receiver Julio Jones reported to Atlanta Falcons mandatory minicamp on Monday, but will be limited due to a foot injury.

Jones joined Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, defensive end Vic Beasley and linebacker Deion Jones in reporting for the minicamp, after the flock of players skipped the team's voluntary workouts.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that the Pro Bowl pass-catcher will not participate in drills as he rehabs the injury, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Athletic. Jones, 30, led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards in 16 starts last season. He also had 113 catches and eight scores in 2018. Jones has started all 16 games in three of his last four seasons.

He ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jones has a $9.6 million base salary in 2019. He has an $11.4 million base salary in 2020. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in May that there is "no timetable" regarding an extension for Jones. The Falcons' front office and Jones have been negotiating an extension, which is expected to net Jones close to $20 million annually.

Jones was also absent from the Falcons' off-season program last year, before showing up for training camp. The Falcons' three-day minicamp starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday.