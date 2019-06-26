Chiefs' Tyreek Hill meets with NFL, expected at training camp

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been banned for off-season team activities after being accused of child abuse. He has not been charged with a crime. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill met with NFL investigators Wednesday in relation to off-season child abuse allegations.

Hill has not been charged with a crime, but could still be suspended for a possible violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs have banned the wide receiver from all team activities. The Johnson County District Attorney's Office in Kansas announced earlier this month that its investigation into Hill is no longer active. A day after the announcement, audio emerged of Hill and his fiancee having a discussion about injuries sustained by their son.

Hill's Kansas Department for Children and Families case remains ongoing in relation to the abuse allegedly sustained by the 3-year-old boy.

Sources told NFL Network Hill met Wednesday with Lisa Friel, the NFL's senior vice president of Special Counsel for Investigations, and other league officials. Hill was represented by his personal lawyer and an NFL Players Association lawyer.

There is no timetable on a ruling in Hill's case. Sources told NFL Network he is expected to be at Chiefs training camp on July 26 unless there is a significant development in the case.

Hill, 25, led the NFL with 15 yards per touch last season. He had 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns on 86 receptions in 16 starts for the Chiefs in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro has a $1.9 million base salary in 2019, the final year of his rookie contract.