Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro is currently banned from all team activities.

June 25 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will meet with NFL investigators this week regarding off-season child abuse allegations. Hill has not been charged with a crime, but has been banned from team activities.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and WHB-AM that the meeting will take place Wednesday in Kansas City. The Johnson County District Attorney's Office in Kansas announced earlier this month that the investigation into Hill is no longer active.

Hill's Kansas Department for Children and Families case remains ongoing in relation to the abuse sustained by his 3-year-old son.

Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe announced April 24 that no charges would be filed against Hill. On April 25, KCTV in Kansas City released audio of a discussion between Hill and his fiancee about the injuries sustained by their son.

The Chiefs banned the star wide receiver from team activities on April 26. Hill remains subject to suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously stated that the league would wait until law enforcement investigations concluded before weighing in on potential discipline.

"As you know, there's a court proceeding still going on involving CPS -- Child Protection Service -- and we will not interfere with that," Goodell said. "The priority is this young child, and so we will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants there."

Goodell also said the league was prepared to do an interview with Hill when it had permission to do so.

"... And then we'll make a determination based on what information we have at that point in time," Goodell said. "And so, again, I won't speculate on where we'll go, but we'll certainly get all the information we possibly can as soon as possible."

Chiefs veterans report to training camp July 26 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. The 25-year-old wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract.