May 22 (UPI) -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will not interfere with the child abuse investigation in relation to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Goodell commented on Hill during the NFL's spring meeting Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla. Johnson County (Kansas) district attorney Steve Howe reopened a child abuse investigation involving Hill in April after an audio recording was released, which featured Hill and his fiancee discussing injuries to their 3-year-old son.

The audio was released the day after Howe declined to press chargers against Hill.

"As you know, there's a court proceeding still going on involving CPS -- Child Protection Service -- and we will not interfere with that," Goodell said. "The priority is this young child, and so we will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants there."

Goodell did not speculate on possible league discipline. The Chiefs have indefinitely barred Hill from participating in off-season team activities as the team gathers form information.

"We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we'll make a determination based on what information we have at that point in time," Goodell said. "And so, again, I won't speculate on where we'll go, but we'll certainly get all the information we possibly can as soon as possible."

Hill, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.