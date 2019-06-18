Ex-Panthers RB Rod 'He Hate Me' Smart found safe after reported as missing

Former Carolina Panthers running back Rod Smart was reported missing last week by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Former Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles running back Rod Smart was found safe after he was reported missing in South Carolina, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Police listed Smart as a missing endangered person and put out a missing person advisory for the former NFL tailback, who was last seen about a week ago in Indian Land, S.C.

Police noted in the advisory that it was "unusual for him to be out of touch for this long," and added that Smart's family feared for his safety and well-being.

Smart, 42, played in the NFL, Canadian Football League and the XFL in his long professional career. The running back was best known for his "He Hate Me" nickname, which he was allowed to put on his jersey while playing in the XFL.

Smart originally signed with the then-San Diego Chargers after going undrafted in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky. He joined the XFL's Las Vegas Outlaws in its lone season in 2001.

The tailback then joined the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos before playing one season with the Eagles (2001). He spent four seasons with the Panthers (2002-05) and participated in one training camp with the Oakland Raiders.