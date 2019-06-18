Oakland Raiders sign first-rounders Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram

June 18 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders signed first-round draft picks Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram to their rookie contracts, the team announced Tuesday.

Ferrell, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Abram, the 27th pick, were two of the Raiders' three first-round choices. Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, the 24th overall pick, hasn't signed his rookie deal.

The first-round picks inked standard four-year rookie contracts. As with all first-rounders, the deals come with a team option for a fifth season.

Part of the family.@cle_missile's message to #RaiderNation after signing his rookie contract. pic.twitter.com/83TNf1vhv2— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 18, 2019

Ferrell, who starred at Clemson, won the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive end. During his senior season, Ferrell recorded 55 tackles, including 20 for a loss, with 11.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Ferrell earned a consensus first-team All-American selection, and was named first-team All-ACC and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Abram was named first-team All-SEC while playing at Mississippi State in 2018. The safety played two seasons with the Bulldogs and compiled 170 tackles, including 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 26 games (18 starts).

The Raiders also announced the signing of second-round pick and cornerback Trayvon Mullen to his rookie deal Tuesday.