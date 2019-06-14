Pat Bowlen (R) saw the Denver Broncos through seven Super Bowl appearances and three titles during his 35 years as the team's owner. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has died following a battle with Alzheimer's disease, his family confirmed in a statement Friday. He was 75.

"We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by his family," his family said. "His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans."

The family said it's thankful for the "outpouring of support" they have received during Bowlen's fight with Alzheimer's, and he will be remembered for his competitive spirit, great sense of humor, his kindness and his humility.

"More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being," the family added. "Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight."

Bowlen was a 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame selection following his 35 years of owning the franchise, which saw seven Super Bowl appearances and three NFL titles in 1997, 1998 and 2015. He was also the first owner in NFL history to earn 300 wins over his first 30 years at the team's helm. He was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2015.

"This is a very sad day for our organization, our community and the National Football League," Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "Pat Bowlen was the heart and soul of the Denver Broncos. Not only was Pat a Hall of Fame over -- He was a Hall of Fame person."