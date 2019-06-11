Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph married his wife Jordan (pictured) and had three children during his time in Minnesota. He said he plans to keep his home in the state after agreeing to a contract extension with the Vikings. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed tight end Kyle Rudolph to a four-year contract extension.

Rudolph announced the pact Monday night on social media. Sources informed NFL Network of the deal's terms, which includes $36 million over four seasons.

Rudolph joined the Vikings as a second round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass-catcher made the Pro Bowl in his second season. He returned to the Pro Bowl in 2017. Rudolph had 64 catches for 634 yards and four touchdowns in 16 starts last season.

Rudolph wrote in his social media post about marrying his wife, establishing a home and experiencing the birth of his three children during his time in Minnesota.

"I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home will always be in Minnesota," Rudolph wrote.

The Notre Dame product hasn't missed a start since 2014, starting all 16 games for the Vikings in the last four seasons. Rudolph was set to make $7.62 million in 2019, before signing the extension.

Rudolph ranked as the No. 35 tight end in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Vikings veteran has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 scores in 112 appearances during his NFL tenure.

Rudolph confirmed in May that the Vikings offered him a five-year extension, but the parties continued to negotiate. He said he did not plan to take a pay-cut from his 2019 salary. The veteran tight end attended voluntary OTAs.