Josh Rosen 'very attractive' to Dolphins, thanks to age, rookie-year experience

DAVIE, Fla., May 9 (UPI) -- Josh Rosen's age and rookie year of experience were two 'very attractive' factors for the Miami Dolphins this off-season.

The Dolphins picked up Rosen in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals during the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Dolphins first-year offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea spoke about Rosen's addition Thursday at the team's training facility in Davie, Fla. Miami begins its three-day rookie minicamp Friday.

O'Shea joins the Dolphins' sideline after serving as the New England Patriots' wide receivers coach for a decade. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started 14 games for the worst team in the NFL in 2018. He completed just 55.2 percent of his throws for 2,278 yards, 11 scores and 14 interceptions. But he showed enough to attract the Dolphins' front office, as well as Miami's fresh coaching staff.

The Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a month before trading for Rosen and now have a crowded room of gunslingers. Who will start for the team in Week 1 still is a mystery. O'Shea called the battle between Rosen and Fitzpatrick a "very competitive situation."

"Josh definitely brings some strengths," O'Shea said. "He is a player that has played in this league already for one year. I think any time you can acquire a player that has ability at any position and has played in the league and as young as he is, I think that's very attractive to us."

RELATED Dolphins QB Josh Rosen ready to compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick

O'Shea said that the quarterback position is important for the Dolphins, but there are other positions that are equally as important. Rosen has worked hard in the short period of time he has been around Dolphins coaches, but he has a long way to go, according to O'Shea.

Rosen said at his introductory news conference that he is "excited" for the competition against Fitzpatrick, who split the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting job with Jameis Winston in 2018.

Some of the experience the Dolphins were attracted to included Rosen's growth during his rookie campaign.

RELATED Josh Rosen jokingly tries to sell Arizona home to Kyler Murray

Rosen said he learned how to schedule time for warming up, his recovery routine and rationing his studying throughout the week as his 2018 season progressed.

O'Shea said one of the things the Dolphins will look for when deciding on a quarterback will be leadership. The Dolphins want someone to be the "ambassador" and "flag-bearer" of the team. O'Shea said ball security and being fundamentally sound also will be "very necessary" for the team's QB1.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has previously praised Rosen's "arm talent" and said he has "some leadership qualities." Flores said before the Rosen trade that Fitzpatrick was "a great leader."

"That leadership is something that I think this team needs," Flores said April 16. "I think every team needs that. We need that from not just one player but we need that from everyone on the roster.

"I think, to me, leadership is ... you don't have to be a 'rah-rah' guy to lead. You have to work hard and put the team first. I think we've got a group of guys that do that. I think that'll help us and I think he kind of leads the way from that standpoint."

Fitzpatrick had 16 turnovers in eight games in 2018, while Rosen had 24 turnovers (including 10 fumbles) in 14 contests.

Rosen said he has to be a "little bit conscious" of the leadership aspect.

"You can't be breaking down team huddles as a backup," Rosen said. "There's definitely a sense of awareness that you've got to understand where you position is on the team. But I'll always, regardless of that, try to sort of inspire and motivate and push everyone in a positive direction."

The Dolphins report to mandatory minicamp June 4. The team begins OTA off-season workouts Monday.