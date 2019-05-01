Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Laquon Treadwell's rookie contract.

Minnesota announced the move Wednesday. Treadwell, 23, had 302 yards and a score on 35 receptions in 15 games in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound pass-catcher was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Treadwell had 200 yards on 20 receptions in 16 games during his sophomore season. He had just one catch for 15 yards during his rookie campaign.

Treadwell is set to make $3.1 million in 2019. He was set to make $10.2 million in 2020.

Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen top the Vikings depth chart at wide receiver entering the 2019 season. The Vikings also have wide receivers Chad Beebe, Jordan Taylor, Dillon Mitchell, Olabisi Johnson, Alexander Hollins, Davion Davis Brandon Zylstra and Jeff Badet on the roster, in addition to Treadwell.