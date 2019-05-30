May 30 (UPI) -- He has yet to throw an NFL pass, but Arizona Cardinals players already are comparing rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"He throws an accurate dart," Cardinals running back David Johnson told reporters Wednesday. "Even in quarterback drills, seeing him throwing it at the net. He is hitting five in a row and stuff like that. I think a lot of people are underestimating his throwing ability."

Mahomes led the league with 50 touchdown passes while completing 66 percent of his throws for 5,097 yards last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He awed fans with his big arm, no-look throws and ability to escape opposing pass-rushers.

"You could compare it to that," Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk told the Arizona Republic. "It's very unique, for sure. I've talked about it before. Obviously, everyone knows what he can do with his legs, but what he's able to do with his arm and just the way it comes off his hand. It's never a duck; it's always a spiral."

"It's just so quick coming off his hands and the ball is usually never late and it's usually never under-thrown."

Johnson seconded Kirk's assessment of the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I think you can say that, yeah. That's a good comparison," Johnson told the Republic. "It's high praise, but I think it's a good comparison. Kyler's got one heck of an arm, that's for sure."

Murray told coach Kliff Kingsbury that he is feeling "more comfortable" Wednesday at OTAs. Kingsbury said he is still "working through" how Murray likes to be coached. He said he has appreciated Murray's work ethic since he joined the franchise.

Kingsbury coached Mahomes for three years at Texas Tech.

"I mean, [Mahomes] obviously won MVP," Murray said. "I respect his game a lot, obviously. I think for me, it's just working to be myself and just be the best me I can be. But no, I take it as a compliment."