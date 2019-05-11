Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has sore feet after first practice

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during last month's NFL Draft. Murray said he had sore feet after his first NFL practice. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray admitted to having sore feet after his first NFL practice Friday.

"It's been a long time since I put cleats on," Murray told reporters. "I've been running around. The cleats were pretty new.

Murray limped to the podium for his post-practice news conference. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team would try to get Murray new cleats for Saturday's practice.

Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Arizona opened its rookie minicamp Friday and will practice throughout the weekend.

Murray is expected to start for the Cardinals after Josh Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins last month. Arizona has not made the postseason since reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

Murray won last year's Heisman Trophy and chose football over baseball. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in last year's MLB Draft.

"It was good finally touching the field again," Murray said. "A lot of this process has just been a lot of talk and evaluation and stuff like that. Just to actually be able to play football again, get out here with the guys and do what you love, it was fun."