Cardinals coach Kingsbury doesn't commit to starting Kyler Murray

May 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has not decided if Kyler Murray will be the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season.

Kingsbury spoke about Murray's status on the depth chart during an appearance Wednesday on the Jim Rome Show. Murray, 21, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner joins a team with Brett Hundley and Chad Kanoff on its roster at the quarterback position.

The Cardinals hired Kingsbury in January after firing first-year head coach Steve Wilks. Kingsbury, 39, recruited Murray when he was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Murray went on to sign with the Aggies, as Kingsbury left the school to become the coach at Texas Tech. Murray later transferred to Oklahoma, where he would become the top college football prospect.

Murray is expected to secure a four-year contract worth at least $35 million this off-season, but his status as the Week 1 starter is undecided, according to his new coach.

"We'll see," Kingsbury said. "You know, we are still working through all of those things. We have Brett Hundley here, who we are very excited about. We will see where that kinda goes."

Hundley spent the first three years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, backing up Aaron Rodgers. He started nine games in 2017. The Packers traded Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks in August.

The Cardinals signed Hundley to a one-year contract in March. He was expected to back up Josh Rosen in 2019, before the Cardinals drafted Murray and traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.

Arizona faces the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the preseason. The Cardinals host the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the regular season at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.