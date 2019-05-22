Gerald McCoy linked to Browns, Colts, Patriots, Saints, Chargers

May 22 (UPI) -- Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is being linked to the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, among other teams, since being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection is also being linked to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Sources told the Tampa Bay Times that the Browns, Patriots, Saints and Chargers have interest in McCoy. A league source told Cleveland.com that the Browns have already inquired about signing McCoy. Sources also told NFL Network that the Patriots have interest in the former Buccaneers defender. A source confirmed the Colts' interest to Fox 59 Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Star.

McCoy, 31, ranked as the No. 28 defensive lineman in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019. He had three years remaining on his contract before being released by the Buccaneers.

McCoy had 28 tackles, six tackles for a loss and six sacks in 14 starts last season. He made the Pro Bowl every year from 2012 through 2017 and was an All-Pro in 2013.

The Buccaneers are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract as a replacement for McCoy.