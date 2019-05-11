Tampa's Gerald McCoy says he'll play this season

Gerald McCoy celebrated joining the Tampa BAy Buccaneers when he was drafted in 2010. McCoy says he'll play somewhere this season, whether it's with the Buccaneers or another team. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy says he expects to play football next season, but doesn't know if it will be with the Buccaneers or another team.

"I will be playing football somewhere," McCoy, 31, told myspectrumsports.com Friday night.

The Stars were out tonight @DickieV Gala in Sarasota. Including #Bucs DT @Geraldini93 Have we seen the last of him here in Tampa. Here's my Exclusive with him tonight. The entire interview you saw on @SpecSports360 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/TtDY27ugat- Mike Cairns (@MikeCairns5) May 11, 2019

McCoy added he doesn't know if he'll be in Tampa Bay when the season starts. The Buccaneers have not committed to keeping McCoy, who is owed a $13 million base salary.

"Fans know I love them," McCoy said. "I'll be on the field at some point."

McCoy had six sacks in 14 games last year. The three-time first-team All-Pro defensive lineman made six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2012-17.

Tampa Bay is also expected to be without veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for five to six months following a recent car accident.

The Buccaneers have not made the postseason since 2007.