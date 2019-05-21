Ndamukong Suh appeared in his first Super Bowl in February after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams last off-season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract with free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the pact. Suh, 32, started 16 games last season for the Los Angeles Rams. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman began his career with the Detroit Lions after being selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Suh signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2015, before being cut last off-season. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Rams three days after his release from the Dolphins.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro had 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four takes for a loss, four pass defensed and two fumble recoveries last season. Suh has started all 16 games in eight of his nine NFL seasons.

Pro Football Focus rated Suh as the No. 20 defensive lineman in the NFL last season.

The move comes after the Buccaneers released veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Monday. McCoy, 31, had 28 tackles and six sacks in 14 starts last season.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and 2013 All-Pro signed a six-year, $95,2 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2014. His release helped to clear $13 million in salary cap space for the Buccaneers.