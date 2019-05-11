Seattle Seahawks sign DT Al Woods

Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods has signed with the Seahawks. Woods played for the Seahawks in 2011. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, according to his agency.

Woods, 32, played two games for Seattle in 2011. He started 24 games over the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Woods had 24 tackles in 14 games last season. He began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010.

His agency, SportsTrustAdvisors disclosed the terms but NFL Media reported Woods signed a one-year contract worth $2.25 million.

Woods previously visited the Lions this offseason. He left Detroit without a contract.

Seattle signed defensive end Ziggy Ansah earlier this week. Ansah was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2013 and has 48 career sacks.