Former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel '"Ziggy" Ansah has 48 sacks in 80 games during his NFL career. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks plan to sign veteran defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Ansah will sign a one-year deal with the NFC West franchise. Ansah, 29, had 11 tackles and four sacks in seven games last season for the Detroit Lions.

Ansah's new pact is expected to include $5.5 million in guaranteed cash. He is expected to sign the deal Thursday.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft played his first six seasons in Detroit, making the Pro Bowl in 2015. Ansah had 44 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 starts during his 2017 campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound pass-rusher had a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2015. Ansah has 48 sacks in 80 career appearances. The BYU product has started 73 games during his NFL tenure.

Seattle's signing of Ansah comes after the franchise traded star pass-rusher Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs in April.

Ansah had a $17.1 million salary in 2018, as he played on the franchise tag. He missed nine games last season due to a shoulder injury. Ansah could miss time this off-season and possibly during the regular season after having surgery on the shoulder.

Seattle reports to OTA off-season workouts May 20 and has mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.