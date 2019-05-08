Ex-Packers GM Ted Thompson diagnosed with autonomic disorder

May 8 (UPI) -- Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson said in a statement Wednesday he has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder.

Thompson, 66, was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame last weekend. He issued the statement on the team's official website. The long-time Packers executive said his health contributed to him stepping away from his role as general manager in 2017.

"I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder," Thompson said. "I feel that it's important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)."

Autonomic nerve disorders "refer to disorders of the autonomic nervous system function," according to the Mayo Clinic. The autonomic nervous system controls a lot of the body's involuntary functions. Problems in the area can affect regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, as well as bowel and bladder functions. Symptoms also include issues with fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint, passing out, weakness and cognitive impairment.

Thompson consulted with Packers team physician Dr. John Gray and had a complete health evaluation over the last year at the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic and the UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"I want to thank Dr. Gray, the medical professionals, the Green Bay Packers and my family for all that they have done and continue to do for me," Thompson said. "It was a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame this past weekend. The Green Bay community and the fans of the Packers have always been and will continue to be very special to me. It is my hope and belief that I will be able to overcome this disorder."

Thompson served as Packers general manager from 2005 to 2017. He joined the franchise in 1992 as the assistant director of pro personnel. He later served as the director of pro personnel from 1993 to 1999. Thompson went on to hold the role of vice president of football operations for the Seattle Seahawks from 2000 to 2004. He returned to the Packers as the general manager in 2004.

Brian Gutekunst now serves as the Packers' general manager.