New England Patriots to trade TE Jacob Hollister to Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the team traded tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. The Patriots acquired a seventh-round pick next year in the deal. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are trading tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.

Sources told ESPN that the Patriots will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in return. The trade is pending a physical.

Hollister made the Patriots' roster as an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming in the 2017 campaign. He played in 15 regular-season games as a rookie and had a large role on special teams.

The 25-year-old tight end was limited by injuries last season. Hollister has recorded eight catches for 94 yards over two NFL seasons.

"He has a lot of football in front of him," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters last off-season. "He didn't have a lot of experience -- had some -- but has gained a lot and will gain a lot more. I think he's got a great future. He works hard, he's a tough kid, he plays hard, practices hard and has become much better at his fundamentals and techniques at his position."

After the retirement of Rob Gronkowski this off-season, the Patriots are left with potential starter Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Stephen Anderson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at the tight end spot. Hollister joins a Seahawks roster that includes Will Dissly, Nick Vannett, Tyrone Swoopes and Ed Dickson at the position.