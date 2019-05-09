Seattle Seahawks release 'iconic players' Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) has undergone three surgeries since the conclusion of the 2018 season. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks released veteran players Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor, the team announced Thursday.

The team said that it has terminated both players' contracts with failed-physical designations.

"The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement. "These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family."

Baldwin and Chancellor both were sidelined with injuries in recent seasons. Baldwin underwent three surgical procedures since the conclusion of last season, putting his future playing status in question. Baldwin previously hinted at retirement in April due to the health-related setbacks.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks plan to sign DE Ziggy Ansah

Chancellor spent all of the 2018 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to a serious neck injury he suffered in 2017. Like Baldwin, the Pro Bowl safety is expected to retire.

RELATED Seahawks veteran WR Doug Baldwin considering retirement

The Seahawks drafted Chancellor in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He helped the Seahawks lead the league in scoring defense for four consecutive seasons from 2012-15. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time second-team All-Pro.

Character. Strength. Fortitude. 8️⃣9️⃣ will be leaving an incredible legacy in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/KMXiFrouUZ— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 9, 2019

RELATED Seahawks trade star DE Frank Clark to Chiefs

Baldwin, who was an undrafted rookie that made the team's roster in 2011, is third in franchise history in career receptions (493) and receiving yards (6,593). He also ranks second in Seahawks history with 49 receiving touchdowns. He is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Baldwin and Chancellor each were members of Seattle's Super Bowl-winning squad in the 2013-14 season.