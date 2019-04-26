NFL Draft 2019: Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne trolls Titans fans

Tennessee Titans fans booed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne when he announced a pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

NASHVILLE, April 26 (UPI) -- Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne threw in some trash talk to Tennessee Titans fans while announcing a pick at the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wayne took the podium to announce the Colts' first second round pick, the No. 34 overall selection, on Friday in Nashville.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection walked up to the podium while being booed by the fans on Broadway St. Wayne played his entire 14-year career for the Colts, sharing a division with the Titans.

"C'mon Tennessee, y'all done played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you won three games," Wayne said.

The Colts were 20-6 against the Titans during Wayne's career.

Wayne, 40, won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2007. He retired following the 2014 season. Wayne had 14,345 yards and 82 scores on 1,070 catches during his decorated NFL tenure.

The Colts selected Temple cornerback Rock Ya-sin with the No. 2 pick in the second round. Indianapolis also owns the No. 14 pick and the No. 27 pick in the second round.