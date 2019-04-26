NFL Draft 2019: Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne trolls Titans fans

NASHVILLE, April 26 (UPI) -- Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne threw in some trash talk to Tennessee Titans fans while announcing a pick at the 2019 NFL Draft.
Wayne took the podium to announce the Colts' first second round pick, the No. 34 overall selection, on Friday in Nashville.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection walked up to the podium while being booed by the fans on Broadway St. Wayne played his entire 14-year career for the Colts, sharing a division with the Titans.
"C'mon Tennessee, y'all done played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you won three games," Wayne said.
The Colts were 20-6 against the Titans during Wayne's career.
Wayne, 40, won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2007. He retired following the 2014 season. Wayne had 14,345 yards and 82 scores on 1,070 catches during his decorated NFL tenure.
C'mon @ReggieWayne_17! Not on national television. 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/88LJDILC5n— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 26, 2019
The Colts selected Temple cornerback Rock Ya-sin with the No. 2 pick in the second round. Indianapolis also owns the No. 14 pick and the No. 27 pick in the second round.